Goa Board SSC Result 2018: Over 91 per cent students pass Board Exams

The results of the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary School Education (GBSHSSE) were announced today.

A representational image of students checking their 12th exam results. (EPS | Ashwin Prasath)

By PTI

PANAJI: Over 91 per cent students passed the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exam conducted last month by the Goa education board, an official said.

Talking to reporters, GBSHSSE chairman Ramakrishna Samant said 91.27 per cent students have cleared the SSC exam.

"Of the total 19,596 candidates who appeared for the exam, 17,886 passed it," he said.

As many as 78 schools (57 aided and 21 government-run schools) secured 100 per cent results, he said.

According to Samant, the SSC exam was conducted between April 2 and 21 at 27 exam centres across the state.

