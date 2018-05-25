Home Nation

India-Bangladesh border to be sealed by December: Assam Chief Minister Sonowal

The CM said the move was a part of the state's initiative to curb cross-border infiltration and smuggling.

Published: 25th May 2018 03:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2018 03:33 PM   |  A+A-

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal lauded the efforts of the Gauhati High Court for setting up fast track courts | PTI

By PTI

GUWAHATI The India-Bangladesh border in Assam will be sealed by December employing technical solutions on the river part of the frontier and smart fencing on the land area, Chief Minister Sonowal has said.

The CM, who completed two years in office yesterday, said the move was a part of the state's initiative to curb cross-border infiltration and smuggling.

In keeping with the promises, the government would be taking effective measures to make the state "economically vibrant" and free from "scourge of illegal migration and insurgency", he told reporters at a press meet here.

"While non-physical barriers will be used to seal the riverine areas along the border, the portion on land will be secured with smart fencing," the CM said.

Talking about the widespread protests in Assam over the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016, he said, the state government would never go against the interests of its people.

The Bill seeks to grant citizenship to persecuted minorities from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan after six years of their residence in India.

"Assam has taken initiatives to update the National Register of Citizens (NRC) under the directions of the Supreme Court.

Ours is the first and only state in the country undertaking this exercise to document bonafide citizens of the state," Sonowal added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
India-Bangladesh border Chief Minister Sonowal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Twitterati reacts over Kareena Kapoor's feminism statement
Tuticorin Sterlite Industries Copper Power Plant (File | EPS)
At least 13 people dead in violence against Sterlite Copper plant in Tuticorin
Gallery
Tension continued to prevail in Thoothukudi for the third consecutive day as the death toll due to police firing at anti-Sterlite protesters rose to 13. (Express Photo | V Karthik Alagu)
Thoothukudi anti-Sterlite protests: Tension continues for third day, death toll due to police firing rises to 13
Thousands of supporters gathered out side Vidhana Soudha complex, where H D Kumaraswamy was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka on Wednesday (Express Photo | Pandarinath B)
Supporters cheer as HD Kumaraswamy takes oath as 25th CM of Karnataka