Home Nation

India, Bangladesh rapidly moving forward in area of connectivity: PM Narendra Modi

The PM said the government would take initiatives to ensure that the youth of both the countries get to know about the cultural contributions made by dignitaries of the two nations.

Published: 25th May 2018 05:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2018 05:57 PM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves as his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina looks on after attending convocation of the Visva Bharati University at Santiniketan on Friday. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SANTINIKETAN: The last few years have been a golden chapter in India-Bangladesh relationship, during which complicated issues of land and coastal boundaries were resolved, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said here today.

Modi, who greeted her Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina in Bengali, said the government would take initiatives to ensure that the youth of both the countries get to know about the cultural contributions made by dignitaries of the two nations.

Be it road, railways, international waterways or coastal shipping, the two countries were rapidly moving forward in the area of connectivity, he said after inaugurating Bangladesh Bhavan on the Visva Bharati University campus along with Hasina.

"A golden chapter is being written in the relationship of India and Bangladesh. Complicated issues related to the land boundary and coastal boundary, which seemed impossible to solve at one point of time, were finally resolved," the prime minister said.

The shared heritage of the two countries and Rabindra Sangeet (songs by Rabindranath Tagore) have sweetened India-Bangladesh ties over the years, Modi said, adding, "Like we have inaugurated the Bangladesh Bhavan in West Bengal, we have also taken the responsibility to renovate Tagore's residence 'Kuthibaari' in Kushtiya district of Bangladesh."

Listing the development initiatives taken by both the countries, Prime Minister Modi said, "Last year, an air-conditioned train was introduced between Kolkata and Khulna. We named it as Bandhan. Our country has been supplying electricity to Bangladesh. Presently it is 600 MW, but we have a target to increase the supply to 1,100 MW this year."

Modi also stated that the neighbouring country was taking giant strides in space technology.

"Bangladesh has launched its satellite and opened up a new door for cooperation in this area," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
India-Bangladesh relationship Narendra Modi Sheikh Hasina

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Watch: Mamata Banerjee arrives to greet PM Modi at Shantiniketan
Roaring dinosaurs return in 'horror' "Jurassic World" sequel
Gallery
The bandh called by the DMK-led opposition parties to condemn the Tuticorin violence in which 13 people lost their lives and to demand the resignation of Chief Minister K Palaniswami began in Tamil Nadu today. (EPS | P Jawahar)
Anti-sterlite protests: Opposition calls for bandh against Thoothukudi police firing in Tamil Nadu
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un made good on his promise to demolish his country's nuclear test site. IN PIC: Smoke and debris rise in the air as barracks buildings for guards and tunneling workers at North Korea's nuclear test site are blown up at Punggye-ri of the country's North Hamgyong Province. (Photo | AP)
North Korea demolishes nuclear test site as international journalists watch