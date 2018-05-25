Home Nation

Indian missions in Canada working round the clock after blast at Indian restaurant: External Affairs Minister Sushma  Swaraj

Swaraj said she was in constant touch with India's consul general in Toronto and the high commissioner in Canada.

Published: 25th May 2018 12:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2018 12:35 PM   |  A+A-

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said today that Indian missions in Canada are working round the clock after a blast at an Indian restaurant in Ontario province.

Swaraj said she was in constant touch with India's consul general in Toronto and the high commissioner in Canada.

READ: Two men set off bomb in Indian restaurant Bombay Bhel, 15 injured

"There is a blast in Indian restaurant Bombay Bhel in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada. I am in constant touch with our Consul General in Toronto and Indian High Commissioner in Canada. Our missions will work round the clock. The Emergency number is : +1-647-668-4108," she tweeted.

Canadian media reports cited police as saying that two unidentified men detonated a powerful improvised explosive device at the restaurant, injuring at least 15 people.

Three of them have suffered "critical blast injuries" and were rushed to a trauma centre, Canadian broadcaster CBC has reported.

Police have issued the CCTV camera footage of the two suspects. It was not immediately known how many people were inside the restaurant at the time of the blast.

Mississauga is Canada's sixth largest city.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sushma​ Swaraj  Canada restaurant blast Bombay Bhel restaurant Mississauga

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Twitterati reacts over Kareena Kapoor's feminism statement
Tuticorin Sterlite Industries Copper Power Plant (File | EPS)
At least 13 people dead in violence against Sterlite Copper plant in Tuticorin
Gallery
Tension continued to prevail in Thoothukudi for the third consecutive day as the death toll due to police firing at anti-Sterlite protesters rose to 13. (Express Photo | V Karthik Alagu)
Thoothukudi anti-Sterlite protests: Tension continues for third day, death toll due to police firing rises to 13
Thousands of supporters gathered out side Vidhana Soudha complex, where H D Kumaraswamy was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka on Wednesday (Express Photo | Pandarinath B)
Supporters cheer as HD Kumaraswamy takes oath as 25th CM of Karnataka