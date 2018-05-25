Home Nation

Kolkata Mayor Sovan Chatterjee's estranged wife detained following complaint

Claiming that the mayor has been delaying signing papers for their daughters to study abroad, his wife held a night-long demonstration in front of his flat.

Published: 25th May 2018 01:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2018 01:15 PM   |  A+A-

image used for representational purpose.

By PTI

KOLKATA: The estranged wife of city mayor Sovan Chatterjee was today detained following his complaint that she was trying to barge into the flat where he has been staying for the last six months, the police said.

Claiming that the mayor has been delaying signing papers for their daughters to study abroad, his wife Ratna Chatterjee held a night-long demonstration in front of the flat in south Kolkata's Golpark area where he was staying, they said.

"We have received a complaint from the mayor on the basis of which we have detained her. We are talking to her," they said.

The mayor and his wife have been fighting a battle for divorce.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sovan Chatterjee Kolkata Mayor Kolkata Mayor wife

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Twitterati reacts over Kareena Kapoor's feminism statement
Tuticorin Sterlite Industries Copper Power Plant (File | EPS)
At least 13 people dead in violence against Sterlite Copper plant in Tuticorin
Gallery
Tension continued to prevail in Thoothukudi for the third consecutive day as the death toll due to police firing at anti-Sterlite protesters rose to 13. (Express Photo | V Karthik Alagu)
Thoothukudi anti-Sterlite protests: Tension continues for third day, death toll due to police firing rises to 13
Thousands of supporters gathered out side Vidhana Soudha complex, where H D Kumaraswamy was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka on Wednesday (Express Photo | Pandarinath B)
Supporters cheer as HD Kumaraswamy takes oath as 25th CM of Karnataka