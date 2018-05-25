Kolkata Mayor Sovan Chatterjee's estranged wife detained following complaint

By PTI

KOLKATA: The estranged wife of city mayor Sovan Chatterjee was today detained following his complaint that she was trying to barge into the flat where he has been staying for the last six months, the police said.

Claiming that the mayor has been delaying signing papers for their daughters to study abroad, his wife Ratna Chatterjee held a night-long demonstration in front of the flat in south Kolkata's Golpark area where he was staying, they said.

"We have received a complaint from the mayor on the basis of which we have detained her. We are talking to her," they said.

The mayor and his wife have been fighting a battle for divorce.