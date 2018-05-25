Lucknow diary

Namita Bajpai By

No respite from sun’s fury

The sun is spitting fire, leaving Lucknowites sweating it out this summer. Locals say heat wave is necessary to ripen the Malihabadi mangoes, but the unabated dry and hot winds lashing the city re setting new records of soaring temperature each day. A comparison shows those putting up in the city’s heart are at the receiving end as the temperature there remains at least 2-3 degree higher than the outskirts. Locals are awaiting the Met’s prediction of some respite from the sweltering heat wave. Temperature is hovering between 43 and 45 degree Celsius depending upon the location and greenery in city pockets. As is the rising air quality index, high concrete concentration, clear sky and dry north-westerlies all are adding to fury of the sun.

Of fasting, feasting & festival

Ramzan is already into the second week. It’s that time of the year when Lucknow comes alive in all its colours and cultural typicality. Basking in the glory of a spiritual ecstasy, the sun doesn’t set for full 30 days of fasting and feasting in the City of Nawabs. Bazars wake up after evening prayers when Rozedaars are set for Iftaar. As soon as markets are closed, makeshift roadside food stalls spring up with delicacies and quintessential Awadhi and Mughalai cuisine. Eateries such as Tundey, Wahid and Alamgir are crowded till the wee hours of ‘sehri’. An elaborate assortment of kebabs, biryanis, nihari, kulche and kalejis on one side, a host of sweet delicacies - lassi , malai , rabri , kheer , gulab-jamun, goond-ka-halwa and doodh-pheni on the other. Everything is here during Ramzan.

Nipah scare hits sale of dates

The sale of dates during Ramadan in Lucknow has taken a hit due to Nipah scare. More so as the social media is abuzz with messages saying the virus spreads mainly through raw date palm and mangoes. Consequently, rozedaars, who break the day-long fast with dates (khajoor), are cagey about consumption of the fruit following the impression that dates usually get infected by fruit bats. There was a fear of spread of epidemic. The fruit sellers are trying hard to bust the myth by convincing the customers that they are selling imported fruit and not from Indian market.

Chai, samosa and charcha too

The top cops were seen letting their hair down for a while together after a week’s hard work at a famous ‘chai’ joint in the city. “A good team is one which plays well together and works well together,” said UP DGP OP Singh who, joined by his wife Neelam, had hosted the chai joint for his men including ADG, Law and Order, Anand Kumar and his wife Priya, and ADG, Lucknow, Rajiv Krishna. On a morning out, the top cops spent a quality time together savouring ginger tea with hot ‘Samosas’ and bun-butter. At a popular tea shop, the arrival of a battery of police officers, including the DGP, daunted many but they were soon relieved on seeing the cops in casuals with better halves accompanying them.

