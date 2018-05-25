Home Nation

NDRF team to be deployed in Panchkula permanently as Regional Response Centre

The team, consisting of a gazetted officer, seven subordinate officers and 40 other personnel would provide prompt emergency response in case of a disaster in the region.

Published: 25th May 2018 04:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2018 04:46 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: The Union Home Ministry has given its nod to a proposal seeking permanent deployment of an NDRF team in Panchkula as a Regional Response Centre (RRC), an official said today.

"The Disaster Management Division, Ministry of Home Affairs, (the nodal division in MHA for disaster management) has approved the permanent deployment of one NDRF team at Panchkula as a Regional Response Centre," a spokesperson of Haryana's home department said.

The state government has asked the deputy commissioner, Panchkula, and the director general of police (DGP) to identify land measuring above two acres or 10,000 square feet of built up area set up the NDRF centre, he said.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has approved a proposal in this regard, the official said.

The centre should have adequate space for parking of a light vehicle, a medium vehicle, a bus, an ambulance and a truck along with storage space for the team's equipment used in disaster management operations.

Proximity to an air strip, easy connectivity to the city and smooth movement are essential parameters to be considered in selecting the place, the official said.

