Home Nation

Nine-year-old girl raped in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao

The minor girl, who was accompanying her mother to a river, went missing for a while, after which she was found in nearby bushes, covered in blood.

Published: 25th May 2018 11:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2018 11:13 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By ANI

UNNAO: A nine-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 25-year-old man in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district on Thursday.

The minor girl, who was accompanying her mother to a river, went missing for a while, after which she was found in nearby bushes, covered in blood. The victim was immediately rushed to a hospital for medical examination, reports of which suggested that she was raped.

As per the police, the accused has been arrested.

"We have registered the case and have arrested the accused. Further investigation is underway," said circle officer S.K. Singh.

Unnao had recently hit the headlines, when its MLA, Kuldeep Sengar, was arrested last month by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on the charges of raping a minor.

In the recent past, there has been a surge in sexual crimes against minor girls.

In January, an eight-year-old girl, who belonged to a nomadic Muslim tribe in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua, was allegedly abducted, drugged, gang-raped, tortured and killed.

In Indore, an infant below the age of one was allegedly raped and killed.

Taking cognisance of such crimes, President Ram Nath Kovind, on April 22, promulgated the Criminal Law (Amendment) Ordinance, 2018, for effective deterrence against the commission of rape.

The ordinance seeks the death penalty for the rapists of girls below 12 years of age and stringent punishment for perpetrators of rape particularly of girls below 16 years, thereby strengthening the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh Unnao Unnao rape

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Twitterati reacts over Kareena Kapoor's feminism statement
Tuticorin Sterlite Industries Copper Power Plant (File | EPS)
At least 13 people dead in violence against Sterlite Copper plant in Tuticorin
Gallery
Tension continued to prevail in Thoothukudi for the third consecutive day as the death toll due to police firing at anti-Sterlite protesters rose to 13. (Express Photo | V Karthik Alagu)
Thoothukudi anti-Sterlite protests: Tension continues for third day, death toll due to police firing rises to 13
Thousands of supporters gathered out side Vidhana Soudha complex, where H D Kumaraswamy was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka on Wednesday (Express Photo | Pandarinath B)
Supporters cheer as HD Kumaraswamy takes oath as 25th CM of Karnataka