No trace of Nipah virus in bat, livestock samples: Director of Animal Husbandry

KOZHIKODE As many as 21 samples collected from bats and livestock from Perambra - the ground zero of the Nipah virus outbreak - have no traces of the deadly virus, show results of the tests conducted at the National Institute of High-Security Diseases, Bhopal.

The test results reached Animal Husbandry officials late on Friday. Confirming the test results, Director of Animal Husbandry Dr N N Sasi told 'Express' the samples of three bats, four goats, five bovines and eight pigs were sent for analysis and all the samples turned negative. He also confirmed that the three bats

sent were insectivorous bats and not fruit bats which are known to carry the virus.

"On Saturday, a team from the National Institute of Virology, state Forest Department and Animal Husbandry Department will jointly collect samples from fruit bats and other animals for further tests," Sasi added.