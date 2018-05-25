Home Nation

Omar Abdullah sanctions funds to help woman detained with Army Major Nitin Leetul Gogoi

The money was being given to the family, living in extreme poverty in Budgam, to construct a house, Abdullah's political secretary Tanvir Sadiq said on Twitter.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah (File | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah today sanctioned Rs 1.30 lakh to the family of a girl detained by police along with Indian Army Major Nitin Leetul Gogoi from a hotel here.

"Our local party office bearers have visited Check Kawoosa area of Beerwah. After a first hand report and finding the family living in extreme poverty and living in a tin shed, Mr @OmarAbdullah has released an amount of 1.30 lakh." Sadiq tweeted.

The money would be released from the constituency development fund of Abdullah, who represents Beerwah in the state assembly.

Sadiq has also written a letter to the District Development Commissioner of Budgam, on behalf of the NC leader, requesting the release of money.

He also shared the letter on Twitter. The 18-year-old girl had accompanied Gogoi and his driver to a hotel on Wednesday.

They were detained after Gogoi and his driver got into an altercation with the hotel staff over being denied entry.

Gogoi sparked a row in April last year when he tied a local, Farooq Ahmed Dar, to his jeep and paraded him through 28 villages in Budgam district, apparently to escape stone pelting.

