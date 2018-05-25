Prime Minister ​Modi urges Visva-Bharati University to develop 100 villages

By IANS

SANTINIKETAN: Lauding the Visva-Bharati University for its rural construction programme in the neighbouring areas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged the institution to bring 100 villages into its ambit by 2021 -- its centenary year.

"I have been told that you are doing development work in around 50 villages. When I was told about it, my hopes and expectations from you increased.

"So I have a humble request before you. In 2021, this great institution will complete 100 years. Can you extend to 100 or 200 villages, what you are doing in 50 villages now?" Modi said in his address at the 49th convocation of the university set up by Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore.

Modi appealed to the university to take a pledge to develop 100 villages by 2021.

"In these villages, arrangements can be made for LPG connections for the people, women-child vaccination, digital connectivity," he said.