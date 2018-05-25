Home Nation

Prime Minister Modi apologises for lack of drinking water in Shantiniketan

Following unruly scenes over lack of drinking water here at the Visva Bharati premises here, the Prime Minister Narendra on Friday sought apologies from its students.

Published: 25th May 2018 01:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2018 01:44 PM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File | PTI)

By IANS

SANTINIKETAN: Following unruly scenes over lack of drinking water here at the Visva Bharati premises here, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday sought apologies from its students during the 49th convocation which he attended as its Chancellor.

"As the Chancellor of Visva Bharati University, I seek your apology. While I was coming here, some students through gestures told me about lack of arrangement for drinking water. I seek your apology for the all the inconvenience caused," said Modi amid loud cheers.

Earlier in the day, the university, built by Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore in Bolpur sub-division of West Bengal's Birbhum district, witnessed unruly scenes over lack of drinking water.

As per reports, a few of the students fell sick due to the inadequate supply.

Modi's Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina, West Bengal Governor K.N. Tripathi and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee were present on the occasion.

