Rajnath calls for stepped up vigil along IB 

NEW DELHI/SRINAGAR:Amidst heightened tensions with Pakistan, Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday ordered stepped up vigil along the International Border. The directive was given at a high-level meeting in which the minister took stock of the progress of construction of border fencing, roads and outposts along India’s borders with Pakistan and other neighbouring countries, a Home Ministry spokesperson said.

The home minister directed all officials concerned to maintain constant vigil and security on the borders, the spokesperson added.

At least ten civilians and two border guards, were killed and 60 others injured during nine days of intense shelling by Pakistani troops along the Indo-Pakistan border in Jammu and Kashmir till Wednesday.

However, after days of intense firing and shelling, there was calm and peace along the IB in Jammu and Kashmir, even as Pakistani troops breached border ceasefire in Uri sector in north Kashmir’s Baramulla and Laam area of Nowshera sector in Rajouri district during the night, injuring a civilian.

Regarding the fencing work on the Indo-Pakistan border, Singh expressed satisfaction that 97 per cent of the sanctioned border fencing work has been completed. In the meeting, implementation of pilot projects on Comprehensive Integrated Border Management Systems on non-¬physical barriers was also reviewed. An MHA official said that Singh stressed on utilising space technology for strengthening border security and policing.

Singh also called for expediting work along the country’s eastern borders, adding that land acquisition remained an issue in the region. The minister also praised functioning of six newly established Integrated Check Posts and called for construction of 13 more ICPs along Indo-Nepal, Indo-Bangladesh and Indo-Bhutan borders. These Integrated Check Posts will facilitate cross border trade and movement of people.

The meeting was attended by Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba, Special Secretary (Border Management) BR Sharma and senior officers from Central Armed Police Forces.

Singh also underlined the need for better cooperation among various agencies engaged in maintaining coastal security and appreciated action taken by the state governments and Union Territories for operationalisation of 194 coastal police stations duly equipped with boats and other equipments.

Singh said that the next phase of the coastal security scheme should be expedited in consultation with stakeholders like the Navy, Coast Guard, state governments, etc. He complimented proactive role being played by Central Armed Forces and Navy and Coast Guard and directed that vigil may be maintained on all borders while protecting all legitimate and humane considerations of local population.