SP-BSP alliance will be challenge for BJP: Amit Shah

Published: 25th May 2018 07:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2018 07:31 PM   |  A+A-

BJP chief Amit Shah (Photo | Parveen Negi)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: BJP President Amit Shah on Friday admitted that an alliance between the BSP and SP in Uttar Pradesh will be a challenge for the BJP in 2019 but asserted that the BJP will defeat the Congress either in Amethi or Rae Bareli.

"If the BSP and SP contest in alliance, it would be a challenge to us. But we are sure that we will win either one seat: Amethi or Rae Bareli," he told journalists here on the occassion of the completion of four years of the Modi government.

The BJP chief said it did not want to give up its alliance with old time ally Shiv Sena in Maharashtra but insisted that the BJP would have no option if the Sena wanted to part ways with it.

"In 2019, the BJP will fight with the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra. We don't want to oust them from the NDA. But if they go out, it's their will. We are ready for every situation," he said.

Shah said the opposition parties were aligning with like-minded parties as they feel they may not be able to defeat the NDA in 2019 elections on their own.

"They all fought against us in 2014 too but failed to stop us. They all have their presence in their respective states. Even if they come together they won't be able to defeat us," he said.

The BJP chief said the BJP would win at least 80 seats in 2019 which it could not win in the last election.

"We will win such seats which were not with us in northeast, West Bengal, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and many other places," he said.

The BJP President also maintained that the Chief Ministers in Rajasthan, Chattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh will not be changed.

He said the new BJP President in Rajasthan would be declared after May 26.

