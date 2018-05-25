Home Nation

Trinamool Congress to organise state-wide protest against fuel price hike

Published: 25th May 2018 01:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2018 01:28 PM   |  A+A-

By UNI

KOLKATA: To protest against the sky-high fuel prices of recent days, Trinamool Congress and Trinamool Youth Congress are together organising a state-wide protest today.

It will consist of protest marches in every district across the state, including in Kolkata.

In Kolkata, there will be a protest march from Subodh Mullick Square to Park Street, and it will be organised by Trinamool Youth Congress.

In the districts, the protest rallies will be taken out on Saturday and Sunday (May 26 and 27).

It may be mentioned that the prices of petrol and diesel have touched all-time highs, having shot up in the past nine days.

The programme of protests was announced by Partha Chatterjee, Secretary General of Trinamool Congress on Wednesday.

Chief Minister and All India Trinamool Congress Chairperson Mamata Banerjee had tweeted on May 20 in this connection: "We are very concerned about the rising prices of petrol and diesel. This will certainly affect prices all around. Common people, farmers and many will suffer."

On May 22, All India Trinamool Youth Congress Chairperson and Member of Parliament Abhishek Banerjee had tweeted: "As we witness the magic of #AccheDin on this momentous occasion, Petrol turns 80 and Diesel turns 70. Please do send in your good wishes to their custodians for being so generous and sincere in raising the two."

On May 21, there was a protest rally in Hooghly district in this connection in which common people had joined. Now, Trinamool and its youth wing are going to organise the protest rallies all across the state.

