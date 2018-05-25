Two grenade attacks on security personnel in J-K as security review on

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI/SRINAGAR: Two police personnel were injured in a grenade attack by suspected militants at the bus stand in Jammu on Thursday night, while a similar attack took place at a CRPF camp at Braripora in Nawakadal Srinagar in which no one was injured, police said.

The attacks came on a day when the government’s representative to Jammu and Kashmir Dineshwar Sharma on Thursday visited Makhdoom Sahib, a popular Sufi shrine, on the first day of his visit to Kashmir after the announcement of a unilateral suspension of security operations in Kashmir during Ramzan.

Sharma and Army chief General Bipin Rawat, are in Kashmir to review the situation after the ‘Ramzan ceasefire.’ Sharma visited the shrine wearing a skull cap, holding the hand of an elderly person. In a video shot of him at the shrine, Sharma was heard saying, “That’s why I’ve come…to pray for peace in Kashmir.”

Meanwhile, General Rawat, called upon men and officials on the ground to maintain extra vigil to defeat evil designs of hostile forces. He also reviewed security and administrative arrangements for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra, which will commence from June 27 and stressed on the need for close coordination with civil administration to ensure a safe, smooth and efficient Amarnath Yatra.