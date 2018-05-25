Home Nation

Virendra appointed new DG of West Bengal police

The West Bengal government has appointed Virendra as the new director-general of police, replacing current DGP Surajit Kar Purkayastha.

Published: 25th May 2018 08:37 AM

By PTI

KOLKATA: The West Bengal government has appointed Virendra as the new director-general of police, replacing current DGP Surajit Kar Purkayastha, who would be retiring on May 31, a notification issued late last night said.

Virendra was posted as the DG (security).

Ajay Kumar Nand, who was IGP Counter Insurgency Force (CIF), will be the Director, security, replacing SN Gupta, it said.

Gupta was made the new ADG CIF with additional charges of ADG, establishment, the notification said.

According to a senior official at the secretariat, a new post -- advisor (security) -- has been created to accommodate Purkayastha.

"Kar Purkayastha is highly experienced and the chief minister prefers him and wants to utilise him in security-related issues. He will likely be advising to the chief minister on security-related issues," he said.

Incidentally, Purkayastha was the first DGP in the state who was given an extension after his official retirement in 2016.

