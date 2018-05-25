Home Nation

WATCH | In Uttarakhand, Sikh Sub-Inspector saves Muslim youth from lynching mob, averts communal flare-up

Unable to get their hands on the boy, the mob started chanting anti-police slogans, but Singh managed to get the boy to safety by then.

Published: 25th May 2018 10:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2018 10:30 AM   |  A+A-

Sub-Inspector Gagandeep Singh saving the Muslim man who was beeing attacked by the angry mob. (Photo | EPS)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: In an act of bravery,  a Sikh sub-inspector averted a possible communal flare-up by saving a Muslim youth from the fury of lynching mob near a temple in Ramnagar district of Uttarakhand on late Tuesday.

The videos of the valour of the police officer created quite a buzz on social media drawing an all-round appreciation for the cop.

As per the local sources, last Tuesday, Sub-Inspector Gagandeep Singh received an alert of a communal build up near Girija Devi temple, some 14-15 km from main Ramnagar city as a Muslim youth who had come to meet his girlfriend in the temple was caught by the local mob which was objecting to his relationship with the girl who was Hindu.

WATCH | Humanity! Sikh cop saves Muslim man from angry mob in Ramnagar

In fact, Girija temple, a quite small temple built in the middle of a forest away from the hustle and bustle of the city. Though thronged by the local people in good number, it also serves as the rendezvous for the couple seeking to be away from prying eyes the couple believably decide to meet at the temple on May 22 but caught the attention of local people who objected to their relationship after knowing their religious credentials.

Meanwhile,  members of some frenetic Hindu organisation also got the air of it and reached the temple. While the mob surrounded the Muslim youth and tension building up, SI Gagandeep Singh reached the spot and shielded the boy from the mob, which had started getting violent. Unable to get their hands on the boy, the mob started chanting anti-police slogans, but Singh managed to get the boy to safety by then.

Later the police took the couple to the police station where the girl was handed over to her parents.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Lynching Sikh SI Uttarakhand lynching Muslim youth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
People in Amritsar resort to traditional Lassi to beat the heat 
Humanity! Sikh cop saves Muslim man from angry mob in Ramnagar
Gallery
The bandh called by the DMK-led opposition parties to condemn the Tuticorin violence in which 13 people lost their lives and to demand the resignation of Chief Minister K Palaniswami began in Tamil Nadu today. (EPS | P Jawahar)
Anti-sterlite protests: Opposition calls for bandh against Thoothukudi police firing in Tamil Nadu
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un made good on his promise to demolish his country's nuclear test site. IN PIC: Smoke and debris rise in the air as barracks buildings for guards and tunneling workers at North Korea's nuclear test site are blown up at Punggye-ri of the country's North Hamgyong Province. (Photo | AP)
North Korea demolishes nuclear test site as international journalists watch