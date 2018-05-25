Home Nation

Western Railway sets up biogas plant at Mumbai Central station

The plant has the capacity to handle 500 kg of waste or organic food and can generate gas equivalent to a regular-size cylinder.

Published: 25th May 2018 11:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2018 11:36 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Western Railway (WR) has installed a biogas plant at Mumbai Central station that will convert organic waste into gas, which will then be used for cooking, a senior official has said.

It is the first of its kind exercise by the Western Railway, the official said.

"It is a matter of pride that we have set up a solid waste disposal and management system (biogas) at Mumbai Central outside the Coach Care Centre as part of out environmental initiative," he said yesterday.

The plant has the capacity to handle 500 kg of waste or organic food and can generate gas equivalent to a regular-size cylinder.

It has been built at a cost of approximately Rs 50 lakh, the official added.

"To run the plant, we are collecting waste from trains at the Mumbai Central station and coaching depot along with the base kitchen at Mumbai Central," he said.

Chief spokesperson of the Western Railway Ravinder Bhakar said, "If the plant is operated at its maximum capacity, it can produce gas of equivalent quantity of an LPG cylinder every day.

But due to the low quantity of waste being generated at present, the plant can generate just over 1/4 of an LPG cylinder.

"The biogas plant will not only help in producing environment-friendly gas for cooking purposes, but will also help in garbage-handling system, he said.

The waste collected from the allocated points will be segregated into biodegradable waste, such as unused food, vegetable waste, cattle dung, rotten fruits, fruit peels, etc.

and non-biodegradable material like plastic bottles, polythene bags, paper, wooden parts, egg shells, etc.

The organic waste is then easily used as per the norms prescribed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to create biogas, Bhakar said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mumbai Central station Western Railway Coach Care Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Twitterati reacts over Kareena Kapoor's feminism statement
Tuticorin Sterlite Industries Copper Power Plant (File | EPS)
At least 13 people dead in violence against Sterlite Copper plant in Tuticorin
Gallery
Tension continued to prevail in Thoothukudi for the third consecutive day as the death toll due to police firing at anti-Sterlite protesters rose to 13. (Express Photo | V Karthik Alagu)
Thoothukudi anti-Sterlite protests: Tension continues for third day, death toll due to police firing rises to 13
Thousands of supporters gathered out side Vidhana Soudha complex, where H D Kumaraswamy was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka on Wednesday (Express Photo | Pandarinath B)
Supporters cheer as HD Kumaraswamy takes oath as 25th CM of Karnataka