Zonal railways submit routes for speed boost to 130 kmph

Richa Sharma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: To boost speed of trains, zonal railways have submitted routes where the existing speed of trains can be increased to 130 kmph to reduce travel time.

The move comes after Railway Board directed zonal railways to prepare an action plan for raising speed on Group A and B routes (busy lines) to 130 kmph.

A review of the maximum permissible speed of the section on Golden Quadrilateral and its diagonals was done.

It showed that there are several sections where the maximum permissible speed is less than 130 kmph at present.

According to railways, it was brought to notice that on several sections while new trains have been introduced at higher speed, the maximum permissible speed of the section has not been raised.

The Indian Railway is already planning to take the speed to 160 kmph on the four metros routes.

According to the public transporter, increasing speed of passenger trains is important to reduce travel time and maintain competitiveness in passenger transportation.

The zonal railways will prepare an action plan for raising maximum permissible speed on major routes to 130 kmph in a phased manner. In the first phase, the remaining sections of Golden Quadrilateral and its diagonals will be planned for raising speed to 130 kmph.

The Board had asked zonal railways to check whether on any section, the trains are running at speeds higher than the maximum permissible speed of section and to take immediate action for raising the maximum permissible speed.