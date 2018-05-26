Home Nation

‘Can Extend ceasefire if peace Prevails’

India wants peace in Jammu and Kashmir, but stop cross-border terror, Army chief Gen Bipin Rawat warns Pak

Published: 26th May 2018 01:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2018 05:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

SRI NAGAR:  On a day the Army busted a militant hideout in Ramban and seized a huge cache of arms and ammunition, Army chief General Bipin Rawat sent a clear-cut message to Pakistan and terrorists that India was willing to extend the ongoing Ramzan ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir for the benefit of the people of Kashmir. Rawat, however, warned that any action by terrorists would trigger a rethink immediately.

Rawat also said Pakistan should stop sending terrorists into Kashmir if it was interested in peace. The Centre had announced a unilateral ceasefire on May 16 during Ramzan, but security forces reserve the right to retaliate if attacked or if essential to protect innocent people. “The suspension of operations has been done to make the people believe and see how the atmosphere is when there is peace.

The way an atmosphere of peace and calm is here right now, in my opinion, the people here are very happy with that,” he said. Gen Rawat said the Army will think about continuing the unilateral ceasefire if the peaceful situation continues in the Kashmir Valley. “If this atmosphere of peace continues, then I assure you that we will think about continuing with NICO (Non-Initiation of Combat Operations).

But if there is some action by terrorists, then we will have to rethink on this ceasefire or suspension of operations or NICO.” “If Pakistan really wants peace, then we will want them to take the first step by stopping infiltration of terrorists into our side. The ceasefire violation mostly takes place to aid infiltration,” General Rawat said.

The Army chief said India wants peace along the borders but Pakistan was continuously violating the ceasefire, which caused loss of life and property. For peace, Gen Rawat said, it was imperative that crossborder terrorism comes to an end. “It is imperative to stop terrorism from across (the LoC), the camps which are there where training is given to them, from where the ammunition is infiltrated into J&K and India, that should stop. If that happens, then I can assure you that peace will prevail on the borders.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Watch: Mamata Banerjee arrives to greet PM Modi at Shantiniketan
Roaring dinosaurs return in 'horror' "Jurassic World" sequel
Gallery
The bandh called by the DMK-led opposition parties to condemn the Tuticorin violence in which 13 people lost their lives and to demand the resignation of Chief Minister K Palaniswami began in Tamil Nadu today. (EPS | P Jawahar)
Anti-sterlite protests: Opposition calls for bandh against Thoothukudi police firing in Tamil Nadu
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un made good on his promise to demolish his country's nuclear test site. IN PIC: Smoke and debris rise in the air as barracks buildings for guards and tunneling workers at North Korea's nuclear test site are blown up at Punggye-ri of the country's North Hamgyong Province. (Photo | AP)
North Korea demolishes nuclear test site as international journalists watch