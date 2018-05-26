Home Nation

Cash for votes: FIR filed against Meghalaya CM’s siblings

The FIR was filed by Congress candidate Miani D Shira, who is contesting from the seat. She alleged that the duo had violated the election code of conduct.

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: With just two days left for the by-election to the Ampati seat in Meghalaya, the Congress candidate has filed an FIR with the police against the state’s Home Minister James Sangma and his sister Agatha Sangma, who is an MLA, accusing them of trying to buy votes with money.

The FIR was filed by Congress candidate Miani D Shira, who is contesting from the seat. She alleged that the duo had violated the election code of conduct and misused power with their actions. 

“Late last (Friday) night, they tried to enter the houses of people and made an attempt to bribe them for votes in favour of their (National People’s Party) candidate Clement G Momin,” Miani, who is the daughter of former Chief Minister Mukul Sangma, alleged.

The two Sangma siblings were not available for comments. Their brother, Conrad Sangma, is the state’s Chief Minister. The police said the case would be forwarded to the returning officer as the matter was pertaining to election.

In the Assembly election of February, Mukul Sangma had won from two seats. Later, he vacated the Ampati seat, necessitating the by-election.

