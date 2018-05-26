CBSE Class 12 exam results declared: Check your scores via online, SMS and app

By Online Desk

The results of the Class 12 exam of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) have been declared.

The overall pass percentage is 83.01 per cent and the top three regions are Trivandrum (97.32 per cent), Chennai (93.8 per cent) and Delhi (89 per cent). Meghna Srivastava, from Ghaziabad, has topped the exams with 499 marks out of 500.

Students can check their results here: cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in, results.nic.in, cbse.examresults.net and results.gov.in.

The result will also be available via SMS. The numbers are 52001 (MTNL), 57766 (BSNL), 5800002 (Aircel), 55456068 (Idea), 54321, 51234 and 5333300 (Tata Teleservices), 54321202 (Airtel), and 9212357123 (National Informatics Centre).

From this year, the Board will also provide Class XII digital marksheets on DigiLocker at http://digilocker.gov.in.

The students can also get their result through Microsoft's Android "SMS Organizer" app. To get CBSE Class 10 and 12 results on SMS Organizer, students first need to download the app and then register for CBSE results. The pre-registered students will receive a notification for their result.

The CBSE) announced that the Class 10 results will be declared within two days of class 12 results.

The exams for class 12, originally scheduled to be held between March 3 and April 13, were extended to April 25 when students were made to give a re-test for Economics paper after the Board came to know it was leaked.

The board also announced a tele-counselling service to help students get over the post-result anxiety. This helpline can be accessed by dialling 1800 11 8004 between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. all days from anywhere in the country.

(With inputs from agencies)