Home Nation

Congress says Modi government 'betrayed' people in four years

The Congress party said that the agriculture sector remained stressed during the past four years as farmers did not receive the minimum support price for their produce.

Published: 26th May 2018 02:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2018 02:38 PM   |  A+A-

Congress women riding rickshaw during protest against the rising fuel prices essential commodities and the 4th anniversary of the Narendra Modi-led BJP government in Patna on Saturday. (PTI Photo)

By PTI

JAIPUR: The Congress today hit out at the Narendra Modi government on the completion of its four years in power, accusing it of betraying the people of the country and not fulfilling the promises the ruling BJP had made to them.

Releasing a booklet titled "Betrayal", the Congress party said that the agriculture sector remained stressed during the past four years as farmers did not receive the minimum support price for their produce.

Congress general-secretary Avinash Pande said unemployment has increased during the BJP rule.

The party cited labour bureau statistics in the booklet to say that the BJP-led Union government created only 4.16 lakh jobs in 2016-17 against Modi's promise of creating 2 crore jobs per year.

Pande said atrocities against Dalits, minorities and the tribal people "have left them insecure.

"Women are also insecure while farmers, youths, businessmen are feeling betrayed by the prime minister and the BJP, which made tall promises before coming to power but did nothing in the last four years," he told reporters.

"We are protesting against the government and will make people aware (about it) everywhere," he said.

"The Modi government is today completing its four years in power. BJP has said its government is sensitive and committed to developing villages. BJP president Amit Shah said Prime Minister Modi has ended the politics of appeasement, dynasty and casteism. He has ushered the politics of development, Shah said.

At the press conference in Jaipur, Pradesh Congress Committee chief Sachin Pilot slammed Rajasthan's Vasundhara Raje government, saying it faces allegations of corruption.

He claimed that 150 farmers have committed suicide in Rajasthan but neither the chief minister nor her ministers are concerned.

"The government has money to spend on installing fountains in the front of bungalows of ministers and on events like Resurgent Rajasthan but not for farmers," Pilot said.

He said the state government faces several corruption allegations.

Pilot alleged the Raje government reappointed Lokayukta without consulting the leader of the opposition and reinstated officers involved in mines scam without the completion of probe.

He suggested that the BJP was facing infighting among its leaders.

"There is a crisis of credibility in BJP," he said.

In contrast, Pilot said, Congress leaders are united and focused on winning the next assembly elections in Rajasthan.

He said the Congress party will decide on its chief ministerial candidate after the election results are declared.

Speaking about Congress workers misbehaving with the party's national spokesperson Sandeep Singh Chaudhary at a public event in Jaipur district's Shahpura area yesterday, he said strict action will be taken against those found guilty.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Congress Sachin Pilot BJP 4 Years of Modi Govt Vishwasghat Divas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
People in Amritsar resort to traditional Lassi to beat the heat 
Humanity! Sikh cop saves Muslim man from angry mob in Ramnagar
Gallery
The bandh called by the DMK-led opposition parties to condemn the Tuticorin violence in which 13 people lost their lives and to demand the resignation of Chief Minister K Palaniswami began in Tamil Nadu today. (EPS | P Jawahar)
Anti-sterlite protests: Opposition calls for bandh against Thoothukudi police firing in Tamil Nadu
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un made good on his promise to demolish his country's nuclear test site. IN PIC: Smoke and debris rise in the air as barracks buildings for guards and tunneling workers at North Korea's nuclear test site are blown up at Punggye-ri of the country's North Hamgyong Province. (Photo | AP)
North Korea demolishes nuclear test site as international journalists watch