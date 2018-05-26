Congress says Modi government 'betrayed' people in four years

By PTI

JAIPUR: The Congress today hit out at the Narendra Modi government on the completion of its four years in power, accusing it of betraying the people of the country and not fulfilling the promises the ruling BJP had made to them.

Releasing a booklet titled "Betrayal", the Congress party said that the agriculture sector remained stressed during the past four years as farmers did not receive the minimum support price for their produce.

Congress general-secretary Avinash Pande said unemployment has increased during the BJP rule.

The party cited labour bureau statistics in the booklet to say that the BJP-led Union government created only 4.16 lakh jobs in 2016-17 against Modi's promise of creating 2 crore jobs per year.

Pande said atrocities against Dalits, minorities and the tribal people "have left them insecure.

"Women are also insecure while farmers, youths, businessmen are feeling betrayed by the prime minister and the BJP, which made tall promises before coming to power but did nothing in the last four years," he told reporters.

"We are protesting against the government and will make people aware (about it) everywhere," he said.

"The Modi government is today completing its four years in power. BJP has said its government is sensitive and committed to developing villages. BJP president Amit Shah said Prime Minister Modi has ended the politics of appeasement, dynasty and casteism. He has ushered the politics of development, Shah said.

At the press conference in Jaipur, Pradesh Congress Committee chief Sachin Pilot slammed Rajasthan's Vasundhara Raje government, saying it faces allegations of corruption.

He claimed that 150 farmers have committed suicide in Rajasthan but neither the chief minister nor her ministers are concerned.

"The government has money to spend on installing fountains in the front of bungalows of ministers and on events like Resurgent Rajasthan but not for farmers," Pilot said.

He said the state government faces several corruption allegations.

Pilot alleged the Raje government reappointed Lokayukta without consulting the leader of the opposition and reinstated officers involved in mines scam without the completion of probe.

He suggested that the BJP was facing infighting among its leaders.

"There is a crisis of credibility in BJP," he said.

In contrast, Pilot said, Congress leaders are united and focused on winning the next assembly elections in Rajasthan.

He said the Congress party will decide on its chief ministerial candidate after the election results are declared.

Speaking about Congress workers misbehaving with the party's national spokesperson Sandeep Singh Chaudhary at a public event in Jaipur district's Shahpura area yesterday, he said strict action will be taken against those found guilty.