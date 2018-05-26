Home Nation

'Felt like hitting Yogi Adityanath with his footwear': Uddhav Thackeray

Fuming at the Uttar Pradesh CM for not removing his footwear when garlanding a photo of Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji, Uddhav called Adityanath a 'hypocrite CM.'

Published: 26th May 2018 06:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2018 06:13 PM   |  A+A-

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo | PTI)

By UNI

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray has slammed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for not removing his footwear while garlanding a photo of Shivaji.

In Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana, Mr Thackeray has slammed Yogi Adityanath's recent visit to Palghar and said he felt like hitting him with his own footwear.

Fuming at the Uttar Pradesh CM for not removing his footwear when garlanding a photo of Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji, Uddhav called Adityanath a 'hypocrite CM.'

"He garlanded (photo of) Shivaji Maharaj while wearing chappals. I felt like taking the same chappals and hitting his face with it," wrote the Shiv Sena chief.

"He is no yogi, he is a bhogi. Had he been a yogi, he would have given up everything and gone and sat in a cave. But he has gone and sat in the CM's chair," Mr Thackeray said.

Uddhav also tore into BJP - former alliance partner of Shiv Sena in Maharashtra.

"Today, the BJP has become a mad murderer that stabs anybody coming in its way," the Sena editorial alleged.

The war of words between Shiv Sena and BJP has degraded to new lows but may well fall further with Uddhav writing that he is all set for Lok Sabha elections next year.

"The Sena's victory in Nashik and Parbhani is just the beginning and our win in Palghar (Lok Sabha bypoll) will be the trailer. The developments that follow will change the course of politics in Maharashtra."

