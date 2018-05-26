Home Nation

Forum writes to Union Health Minister for justice in medical negligence cases

Campaign is spearheaded by family members of children died due to alleged medical negligence at top super speciality hospitals in Delhi NCR, members of civil society and non-governmental organisation.

Published: 26th May 2018 11:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2018 11:39 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A 'campaign for dignified healthcare' launched by a forum of family members of children who died due to alleged medical negligence, has appealed the Union Health Minister J P Nadda to intervene for justice to families concerned.

In a letter addressed to Nadda and Health minister of Haryana government, the forum has alleged "inadequate response and apathy" of governmental mechanisms for investigating cases of medical negligence and ensuring justice to the affected families.

The letter expressed distress over "inadequate" workings of the medical negligence committees meant to investigate complaints from affected families.

The Forum also charged "glaring deficiencies in the Central Clinical Establishments Act citing "absence" of a charter of patients' rights and an institution of proper, independent grievance redressal mechanisms.

It has demanded justice to four families affected due to medical negligence through a review of the outcome so far in their complaints.

