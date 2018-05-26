Four years of BJP government at Centre immense disappointment for people: Akhilesh Yadav

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav today alleged that the four years of the BJP government at the Centre had proved to be of "immense disappointment" for the people.

"The BJP had acquired power by hypnotising the people of the country by making tall promises, but it has failed to live up to the expectations of the people," he said in a statement here.

"If divisive politics is in full flow, then it blocks the stream of development. At the international level, India's relations with neighbouring countries has not improved, and the prime minister is making agenda-less foreign tours." It would not be wrong to call him the zero-delivery government of the country," the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said.

The SP chief also claimed that owing to economic mismanagement in the four years, "the common people are finding it difficult to lead their day-to-day life".

"Demonetisation and the GST have hit the agriculture and business sectors. Instead of job creation, people are losing their jobs in large numbers," he said. He said, "In the four years of BJP government, has been a period of intolerance."