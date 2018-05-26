Home Nation

Four years of Modi government disappointing: BSP chief Mayawati

NDA alliance partners are parting ways one by one and this proves that the four years of the BJP-led government have been most unsuccessful and disappointing at all levels, she said.

Published: 26th May 2018

BSP supremo Mayawati | PTI

LUCKNOW: BSP chief Mayawati today termed the four years of the Narendra Modi-led government as "disappointing" and said the parting of ways by some of the NDA partners was its clear indication.

The Modi government completed four years in power today.

"NDA alliance partners are parting ways one by one and this proves that the four years of the BJP-led government have been most unsuccessful and disappointing at all levels," Mayawati said.

"This kind of exploitation of the poor, labourers, common people and women under the central government has never been seen before; their 'chori aur seena jori' has also been unheard of in the past," the BSP chief said.

She had convened a meeting of her party office bearers later in the day.

"The BJP and PM's unfulfilled promises undermined the faith and effectiveness of this government," she said.

Their own people were not listening to the leaders and it was an indication that the countdown of the BJP government had started, Mayawati said.

The BSP chief claimed that the government had bowed down before the capitalists as a result of which the country's economy had suffered and the people were concerned whether their money was safe in banks or not.

She alleged that there was anarchy in all walks of life, which proved that the BJP's rule meant "jungle raj".

"It seems that they have given permission to their people to level all kind of unfounded allegations and indulge in illegal acts," she alleged.

"There had also been an unsuccessful attempt to hush up rape cases in Kathua and Unnao by the BJP, showing the reality of the party," Mayawati alleged.

