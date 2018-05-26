Home Nation

IMD issues warning about severe cyclonic storm 'Mekunu' for Maharashtra-Goa coast

Mekunu is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm during next 24 hours and into a severe one in subsequent 24 hours.

Published: 26th May 2018

A club car passes the trees at a hotel in Salalah, Oman, Friday, May 25, 2018. Cyclone Mekunu will be 'extremely severe' when it crashes into the Arabian Peninsula this weekend, meteorologists warned Friday, after earlier thrashing the Yemeni island of Socotra. | AP

By ANI

MAHARASHTRA: The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a warning regarding cyclone 'Mekunu' for Maharashtra-Goa coast.

Cyclone Mekunu neared the Arabian Peninsula on Friday as after causing damage in Oman.

At least 40 people were reported missing on Socotra while some were feared dead as flash floods washed away thousands of animals and cut power lines on the isle in the Arabian Sea.

Earlier, dust storms, followed by heavy rainfall and lightning, hit various parts of the country.

From Delhi to West Bengal to Andhra Pradesh, many states witnessed the loss of lives and properties.

