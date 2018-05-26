Home Nation

Modi government ended politics of dynasty, ushered politics of development: Amit Shah

The BJP President during a press conference today said that with the 2016 surgical strikes conducted across the LoC, the government exhibited political willingness to take on the country's adversaries

Published: 26th May 2018 01:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2018 02:21 PM   |  A+A-

Bhartiya Janata Party president Amit Shah addresses a press conference in New Delhi on Saturday. (Express Photo by Shekhar Yadav)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ended the politics of appeasement and dynasty, and ushered in politics of development, BJP President Amit Shah said today.

Shah, during a press conference, also listed the achievements of the NDA government on its fourth anniversary, Shah said.

He said that with the 2016 surgical strikes conducted across the LoC, the government exhibited its political willingness to take on the country's adversaries.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ended politics of appeasement, dynasty and casteism, and ushered politics of development," Shah said.

The BJP president said the government has also resolved the long-pending issue of One Rank One Pension within a year of coming to power.

He also said that several measures such as the constitution of an SIT to curb black money were taken by the government.

The black money issue was one of the main poll planks of the BJP during the 2014 election campaign.

"Modi dispensation is sensitive and committed towards development of villages," Shah said, noting that while focusing on the rural areas, due emphasis was also given to urban areas.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
BJP PM Modi Amit Shah 4 Years of Modi Govt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
People in Amritsar resort to traditional Lassi to beat the heat 
Humanity! Sikh cop saves Muslim man from angry mob in Ramnagar
Gallery
The bandh called by the DMK-led opposition parties to condemn the Tuticorin violence in which 13 people lost their lives and to demand the resignation of Chief Minister K Palaniswami began in Tamil Nadu today. (EPS | P Jawahar)
Anti-sterlite protests: Opposition calls for bandh against Thoothukudi police firing in Tamil Nadu
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un made good on his promise to demolish his country's nuclear test site. IN PIC: Smoke and debris rise in the air as barracks buildings for guards and tunneling workers at North Korea's nuclear test site are blown up at Punggye-ri of the country's North Hamgyong Province. (Photo | AP)
North Korea demolishes nuclear test site as international journalists watch