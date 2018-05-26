Home Nation

NDA government on correct path, people have put seal of approval: PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi said the BJP is in power in 20 states of the country which shows that people have endorsed NDA's performance in the last four years.

Published: 26th May 2018 07:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2018 07:53 PM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing on Jana Kalyan Samabesh at Baliyatra ground in Cuttack on Saturday. (EPS | Irfana)

By PTI

CUTTACK: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that the NDA government's commitment to fight corruption has sent "shivers down the spines of many who have come on one platform".

Addressing a public rally here at the Bali Yatra ground on the fourth anniversary of his government, he said that it is moving on the correct path and the people have put their seal of approval on it.

The BJP is in power in 20 states of the country which shows that people have endorsed NDA's performance in the last four years, he said.

"Three thousand raids were conducted by various agencies and undeclared income to the tune of Rs 73,000 crore was unearthed.

Tough rules against black money have sent shivers down the spines of many who have come on one platform", Modi said in an oblique reference to the opposition parties who are grouping against the NDA.

On the four year-rule of the NDA government, he said people now believe that the country can change.

The country is moving towards "susashan" (good governance) from "kusashan" (bad governance) and towards "jandhan" (public money) from "kaladhan" (black money).

"The people can now see that the NDA government is working with the motto 'sabka sath, sabka vikash'," he said.

Noting that the NDA government is not afraid of taking tough decisions, Modi said that it is not a government of confusion.

"It is a government of commitment and it has the strength to go for surgical strike", he said.

Attacking the Congress, he said, "It has always bothered about power."

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Narendra Modi 4 Years of Modi Govt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
A view of Krishna river. EPS
Wife, daughter of fisherman drown in Krishna river as boat capsizes in Guntur
People in Amritsar resort to traditional Lassi to beat the heat 
Gallery
The Congress today hit out at the Narendra Modi government on the completion of its four years in power, accusing it of betraying the people of the country and not fulfilling the promises the ruling BJP had made to them. (IN PIC: Youth Congress workers pr
IN PICTURES | Youth Congress workers in New Delhi protest against fuel price hike
The winners-take-all T20 final, in front of a capacity crowd at the Wankhede Stadium, will see Chennai Super Kings, who are gunning for their third IPL crown, take on 2016 winners Sunrisers Hyderabad five days after their first play-off game at the same neutral venue. | PTI
IN PICTURES | Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad to square off in high-voltage IPL finale