New division in Home Ministry to address women’s safety issues

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With specialised focus on women’s safety, the Home Ministry has created a new division to comprehensively address issues related to the security of women.

The division would deal with all aspects of women’s safety in coordination with the relevant ministries, departments and state governments.

Besides dealing with crimes against women, the new division will deal with crimes against SCs and STs, crimes against children and elderly persons, the anti-trafficking cell, matters relating to prison legislation and prison reforms, all schemes under the Nirbhaya fund, Crime and Criminal Tracking and Network System and the National Crime Records Bureau.

Senior IAS officer Punya Salila Srivastava will head the division as joint secretary.

The ministry said it would also create a national mission for the safety of women, with participation of stakeholder ministries and departments who would undertake specified actions.

These include setting up Special Fast Track Courts, strengthening the forensic set-up and building a registry of sexual offenders.