NIA gets breakthrough in Nagrota Army camp terror attack case

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After almost one and a half years finally NIA got a breakthrough in Nagrota Army camp attack case investigation.

The Agency has arrested Syed Muneer -Ul-Hassan Qadri resident of Hurhama on Saturday. The Jammu and Kashmir Police has played a key role in the arrest of the accused, NIA said.

The terrorist attack at the Army camp at Nagrota occurred on the 29th of November 2016 in which seven army personnel were martyred and three others were injured. Three Pakistani terrorists were killed in the operation and a huge quantity of firearms, ammunition, explosives and other articles were recovered from the slain terrorists.

"Preliminary interrogation of the arrested accused revealed that the attack was carried out by the Jaish-e-Mohammad, a banned terror group, in furtherance of a well-planned conspiracy from Pakistan," NIA said.

"The accused revealed that he along with other valley based JeM operatives were in touch with the JeM leadership in Pakistan and had received a freshly infiltrated group of three Pakistani terrorists from the Samba sector a day before the attack. They subsequently stayed at a hotel in Jammu and then left the attackers at Nagrota outside the army camp late at night and proceeded to the Kashmir valley," NIA added.