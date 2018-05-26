 Odisha government failed to harness river water including Mahanadi: Modi

By Express News Service

BHUBANESHWAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi targeted the BJD government in Odisha over Mahanadi river water issue by maintaining that it has failed to harness water resources during the last 18 years.

Listing out the achievements of the government on completion of four years, the Prime Minister said the state government admitted in the assembly than more than half of Mahanadi water flows into the Bay of Bengal.

However, the state government did not cooperate with the Centre when it wanted to resolve the dispute through negotiation, he said and added that union water resources minister Nitin Gadkari had written a letter to chief minister Naveen Patnaik in this regard.

The Prime Minister said not only Mahanadi, the Odisha government has also failed to harness water of five other big rivers in the state.

He said that government left the farmers to fend for themselves as Mahanadi river water could not be tapped for irrigation. Referring to the delay in completion of irrigation projects in the state, Modi said the people want to know why the Lower Indra which was started 20 years back is yet to be completed.

Stating that health care is a cause of concern in Eastern India, the Prime Minister said embarrassing pictures from tribal areas surface through media.

Modi, however, mainly targeted the grand alliance against the BJP and the Congress during his speech. He said that opposition politicians are now trying to come under one umbrella out of fear because of the NDA government's crusade against corruption.

“People who are involved in scams of thousands of crores of rupees are talking to about people's welfare and a grand alliance against the BJP only to save themselves,” he said.

The Prime Minister said because of the crusade against corruption launched by the Centre after 2014, four former chief ministers are now behind the bars. Modi also lashed out at the culture of "family first" and corruption and scams of the Congress "family" during his speech. Stating that vote bank politics has kept the country backwards, Modi said when this issue was raised by BJP, it was branded as communal.

The Prime Minister, however, said that the government not afraid of taking hard decisions. “Only a government of commitment and not confusion can take decisions like a surgical strike,” he said and added that repeated blessings showered on the by the people during the last four years has proved that the NDA government at the Centre is on the right track.

The President, Vice President and Prime Minister have come from very modest backgrounds, he said and added those who are in NDA government have experienced poverty which is why they understand the pulse of the masses.