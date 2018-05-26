PM Narendra ​Modi to unveil Gandhi plaque in Singapore on June 2

By PTI

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil a plaque at the Clifford Pier in Singapore next week to commemorate the immersion of Mahatma Gandhi's ashes in the country's waters.

Modi will arrive here on May 31 on a three-day visit.

In 1948, Gandhi's ashes were sent to various parts of India and the world, including Singapore.

Clifford Pier was Singapore's sea front landmark under the colonial government.

It had since been renovated and currently serves as a restaurant under the same namesake "The Clifford Pier", offering a selection of local, Asian and Western dishes under the operations of The Fullerton Bay Hotel.

The plaque to be unveiled on June 2 will underline the strongly growing ties between the two countries.

The prime minister will also interact with the local representatives after the plaque unveiling.

He will visit three temples on South Bridge Road to highlight the old links between India and Singapore.

These temples were built by early Indian settlers in Singapore as community projects over a century ago and now regarded as national monuments.

Modi will also visit the Indian Heritage Centre in Little India to see the exhibit and inaugurate a permanent platform for Indian craftsmen to visit Singapore from India for short durations to exhibit their work.

Little India is a precinct of Indian-origin small businesses.