PM Narendra Modi seeks people's feedback on the performance of government

The survey asks people to rate the government on issues such cleanliness, affordable healthcare, employment opportunities, rural electrification, farmer prosperity and fight against corruption.

Published: 26th May 2018 10:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2018 10:33 PM

The prime minister has urged people to take part in a survey. Image used for representational purpose.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants to know what the people think about the performance of his government which completed four years today. The prime minister has urged people to take part in a survey on his NaMo app.



Participants can rate on these topics between "very poor" and "excellent". "It is your voice that counts! Tell me what you feel about the working of the central government, its initiatives and the development work in your constituency.

Take part in this survey on the NaMo app," Modi tweeted from his account @narendramodi. In a section called 'people's pulse', the survey asks people to rate areas as per their prime considerations.

This includes areas such as price rise, law and order situation, education, employment, cleanliness, corruption, farmer welfare.

It also asks people if they have any suggestion to the prime minister.

