Prime Minister Modi tweets 'India First' as government completes four years

As the BJP-led Central government completed four years in office, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said development has become a vibrant mass movement.

Published: 26th May 2018 11:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2018 11:26 AM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI File Photo)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: As the BJP-led Central government completed four years in office, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said development has become a vibrant mass movement and he will continue to serve the people as it is always "India First" for him.

"On this day in 2014, we began our journey of working towards India's transformation," said Modi.

Modi took oath as the Prime Minister on May 26, 2014.

"Over the last four years, development has become a vibrant mass movement, with every citizen feeling involved in India's growth trajectory, 125 crore Indians are taking India to great heights!" Modi said in a series of tweets.

In another tweet, he thanked the people and said: "I bow to my fellow citizens for their unwavering faith in our government."

"This support and affection is the biggest source of motivation and strength for the entire Government. We will continue to serve the people of India with the same vigour and dedication," the Prime Minister said.

Modi also appreciated his government for taking people-friendly decisions and said, "For us, it is always India First."

"With the best intent and complete integrity, we have taken futuristic and people-friendly decisions that are laying the foundations of a new India. 'Saaf Niyat Sahi Vikas' (clean intention, perfect development)," he said, adding the government is gaining confidence of people.

