Rahul Gandhi remembers Congress leaders killed in 2013 Sukma Naxal attack

Days after he launched the party’s campaign in poll-bound Chhattisgarh, Rahul Gandhi on Friday remembered the 2013 Sukma Naxal attack in which the entire top line of the party was wiped out.

By Amit Agnihotri
“Five years ago on this day, I lost my friend Nand Kumar Patel in a ghastly Naxal attack in which senior leaders like VC Shukla, Mahendra Karma and several associates were martyred and injured. All these patriots gave their life for the country. We salute their bravery,” Rahul tweeted.

The state leadership, including AICC in-charge PL Punia, state unit chief Bhupesh Bhagel, and party leader in the Assembly, TS Singh Deo, along with several others, paid homage to the leaders who were killed, in a ceremony at Jhiram Ghati in the Bastar area.

“We have not forgotten the tragedy till date,” Singh Deo told this paper.

Rahul, who was then party vice president, had rushed to the state to express solidarity with the grieving family members of the deceased and party workers.

Later, a memorial service was organised at the AICC headquarters to pay tributes to the massacred leaders and workers.

The deadly attack had demoralised the party, which managed to swing the crucial Bastar area in its favour but still lost the 2013 Assembly polls to the BJP.

The state Congress leaders, who had pointed a finger at the BJP, still view the saffron party with suspicion. 

“We will not rest till we achieve the goal of departed leaders who gave up their lives for change,” said Punia, who has criss-crossed the state over the past several months in a bid to revamp the state unit.

The difference in vote share between the BJP and the Congress is a mere 0.7 per cent and has given hope to the Congress of defeating the BJP.

