Rollback hike in fuel prices instead of 'showing fitness': Congress

Petrol and diesel prices were raised for the 11th day in succession until May 24 as state-owned oil firms decided to pass on the burden to consumers.

Published: 26th May 2018

Congress leader Sachin Pilot. | PTI File Photo

By PTI

JAIPUR: The Congress said today that the government should rollback the increase in fuel prices instead of "showing fitness", apparently referring to Union ministers and BJP leaders posting videos of their workouts on social media.

"Someone is doing push-ups and someone is showing fitness (in other ways) but fuel prices are rising," Congress leader Sachin Pilot told reporters in Jaipur.

His comments came after Union ministers Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and Kiren Rijiju posted videos on social media as part of a 'fitness challenge', which has also been accepted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi among others.

Delhi BJP leader Manoj Tiwari has also posted a similar video.

Pilot said state governments can provide relief by cutting the Value Added Tax (VAT) and cess levied on fuel prices.

He said people annoyed with the increasing fuel prices will give a befitting reply to the government in upcoming polls.

Petrol and diesel prices were raised for the 11th day in succession until May 24 as state-owned oil firms decided to pass on the burden to consumers.

Avinash Pande, AICC general secretary in-charge of Rajasthan, said the increasing fuel prices have badly hit the common man but the government is doing nothing to address the issue.

"When crude oil prices in the international market were quite high, the price of petrol in the country was Rs 65-68 per litre during the UPA government's rule.

But now crude oil prices have remained comparatively low yet prices skyrocketed in the NDA dispensation," Pande said.

He urged the government to reduce taxes to bring down the fuel prices.

