Scare in Pathankot as nine empty rocket launcher shells found near cantonment railway station

Harpreet Bajwa

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Once again there was scare and panic in Pathankot today as nine used rocket launcher shells were found near the Pathankot Cantonment railway station.

Sources said that these rocket launcher shells were empty and were found in the bushes near the railway station as in army parlance they are known as ‘Training Practice Tracers’ and then the local police called the Government Railway Police to remove them. But initially it was speculated that they are live shells.

It is learnt that some called up the Senior Superintendent of Police of Pathankot on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday giving this information and thus the police swung into action. The GRP was immediately informed and then it was being speculated to call the experts from the army or not but once it became clear that these were used shells the army was asked to wait.

Pathankot Senior Superintendent of Police Vivek Sheel Soni said that the shells which were found from near the rail station were used ones.

“The local police and the government railway police personnel reached there in full force after we received a call on Friday night. Since we were not in a position to take risk in light of the infiltrations from across the border which is nearby thus we sealed all important installations like the ammunition dump, Mamun cantonment and the Air Force base. The search operations near the bus stand and the railway station were intensified. However we did not felt the need to divert or stop rail traffic,” he said.

He added, "Whenever such shells are found it is imperative on our part to launch an investigation to know how and from where these shells came.’’

Sources pointed out that the used shells are bought by the junk dealers in the city as both army and other paramilitary forces give rocket launcher training to their personnel.

This is not the first kind of incident in this city, last month also two heavily armed terrorists in army fatigues reportedly snatched a car from a Gujjar near Pathankot which was later found abounded.

On January 2, 2016, four militants had entered the Air Force station at Pathankot and in that attack in seven security personnel were killed before all terrorists were gunned down by security forces.

Before in from the same route the terrorists had come and attacked a police station at Dinanagar in 2015. Also on July 27 the same year, 5.2 kg of RDX was found on the railway track near Dinanagar, near Pathankot. While in the same year an unclaimed bag at a railway station here sparked a security scare, but it was later found that it contained clothes and was mistakenly left behind by a soldier. Also last year a bag containing some batteries left unattended by a trader led to a scare at Dalhousie Chowk area of Pathankot.

The state police have provided nine bulletproof tractors in both Gurdaspur and Pathankot districts to deal with any such threat. Punjab Police is the second line of defence after Border Security Force.