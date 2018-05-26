Home Nation

Software engineer kidnapped in Ghaziabad, wife asked to pay Rs 15 lakh ransom 

Kumar's wife, Renu, received a text message from his mobile number claiming that her husband has been kidnapped and to pay a ransom of Rs 15 lakh.

By PTI

GHAZIABAD: A 38-year-old software engineer was allegedly kidnapped a night before his birthday in Radhakunj Nandgram colony here, police said today.

Ghaziabad Senior Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Krishna said Rajiv Kumar, a native of Ranipur in Haridwar who works in multinational IT company, returned to Ghaziabad in a cab on Wednesday night.

He got down at the intersection of Rajnagar extension at Delhi-Meerut road to board a bus for Haridwar, the SSP said, Kumar was going to Haridwar to celebrate his birthday the next day with his family members.

His family members had already reached Ranipur, Krishna said, adding his family last heard from Kumar when he at Rajnagar Extension.

As Kumar did not reach Ranipur till late last night, his family returned to Ghaziabad to trace him, the officer said.

Late last night around 11.00 pm, Kumar's wife, Renu, received a text message from his mobile number claiming that her husband has been kidnapped and to pay a ransom of Rs 15 lakh to free him, Krishna said.

The abductors threatened her of dire consequence in case she informs the police, he said.

However, Renu immediately approached police and a case was registered in the matter, the SSP said, adding three police teams are trying to find Kumar with help of call details.

