Two arrested after woman allegedly raped in front of boyfriend on Goa beach; third accused missing

By IANS

PANAJI: The Goa Police on Saturday arrested two people after they were accused in a gang-rape case at Colva, while another person is at large, a police officer said.

The three accused--tourists from Indore -- have been charged with robbing and gangraping a 20-year-old girl late on Friday, while she was visiting Colva beach along with her 22-year-old boyfriend. Media reports allege that the crime was committed in front of her boyfriend.

"We have arrested Sanjiv Dhananjay Pal, 23, and Ram Santosh Bhariya, 19, both from Indore. We have teams on the lookout for the third accused who is also from the same city. They are tourists who were visiting Goa," Superintendent of Police (South Goa) Arvind Gawas told IANS on Saturday.

The victim, who hails from a nearby village, had also claimed that the sexual assault was filmed by the alleged rapists and she was blackmailed by them against informing the police.

Police have said that medical examination of the victim has confirmed rape.

An FIR was filed late on Friday at the Colva police station under sections 376 (rape) and 394 (robbery) of the Indian Penal Code.

