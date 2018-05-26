Two youths arrested for recent grenade attacks in Srinagar 

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Two youths were arrested today for their alleged involvement in two grenade throwing incidents in the city, a police spokesman said.

He said the duo was involved in the two recent grenade throwing incidents which took place at Chattabal and Baripora Safakadal.

"Pursuing credible leads, police arrested two people for their involvement in grenade lobbing incidents in Srinagar," he said.

The two have been identified as Basit Ahmad Malik, a resident of Nowpora Safakadal and Adil Qayoom Najar, a resident of Gulshanabad Noorbagh.

During the investigation, explosive material, including 1.1 kg RDX, detonators, Chinese grenade and flags of Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen (TuM) were recovered from their possession, the spokesman said.

He said the conspiracy for lobbing grenades in the city was hatched in the Central Jail, Srinagar by one of the inmates when Basit was detained under the Public Safety Act (PSA) there.

"The investigation further revealed that the said inmate had given Pakistan-based contacts to Basit for carrying out these nefarious activities.

Basit was allured by Pak-based TuM handlers as they promised him monetary benefits and one motorcycle for successfully lobbying grenade on security forces," the spokesman said.

"The accused also disclosed that there were directions from Pakistan-based handlers of the TuM outfit that some grenades were to be lobbed at some sensitive places especially after Friday prayers in the city, including at Jamia Masjid, Nowhatta," he added.