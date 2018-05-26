Home Nation

Two youths arrested for recent grenade attacks in Srinagar 

During the investigation, explosive material, including 1.1 kg RDX, detonators, Chinese grenade and flags of Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen (TuM) were recovered from their possession, the spokesman said.

Published: 26th May 2018 10:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2018 10:11 PM   |  A+A-

Passenger stopped at Delhi airport for carrying hand grenade like powerbank

Image used for representational image(Photo | ANI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Two youths were arrested today for their alleged involvement in two grenade throwing incidents in the city, a police spokesman said.

He said the duo was involved in the two recent grenade throwing incidents which took place at Chattabal and Baripora Safakadal.

"Pursuing credible leads, police arrested two people for their involvement in grenade lobbing incidents in Srinagar," he said.

The two have been identified as Basit Ahmad Malik, a resident of Nowpora Safakadal and Adil Qayoom Najar, a resident of Gulshanabad Noorbagh.

During the investigation, explosive material, including 1.1 kg RDX, detonators, Chinese grenade and flags of Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen (TuM) were recovered from their possession, the spokesman said.

He said the conspiracy for lobbing grenades in the city was hatched in the Central Jail, Srinagar by one of the inmates when Basit was detained under the Public Safety Act (PSA) there.

"The investigation further revealed that the said inmate had given Pakistan-based contacts to Basit for carrying out these nefarious activities.

Basit was allured by Pak-based TuM handlers as they promised him monetary benefits and one motorcycle for successfully lobbying grenade on security forces," the spokesman said.

"The accused also disclosed that there were directions from Pakistan-based handlers of the TuM outfit that some grenades were to be lobbed at some sensitive places especially after Friday prayers in the city, including at Jamia Masjid, Nowhatta," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
A view of Krishna river. EPS
Wife, daughter of fisherman drown in Krishna river as boat capsizes in Guntur
People in Amritsar resort to traditional Lassi to beat the heat 
Gallery
The Congress today hit out at the Narendra Modi government on the completion of its four years in power, accusing it of betraying the people of the country and not fulfilling the promises the ruling BJP had made to them. (IN PIC: Youth Congress workers pr
IN PICTURES | Youth Congress workers in New Delhi protest against fuel price hike
The winners-take-all T20 final, in front of a capacity crowd at the Wankhede Stadium, will see Chennai Super Kings, who are gunning for their third IPL crown, take on 2016 winners Sunrisers Hyderabad five days after their first play-off game at the same neutral venue. | PTI
IN PICTURES | Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad to square off in high-voltage IPL finale