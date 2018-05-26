Home Nation

Uttar Pradesh: Security being stepped up for Kairana bypoll

The Lok Sabha constituency fell vacant after the death of BJP MP Hukum Singh, whose daughter Mriganka Singh is now the party's candidate.

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: Ahead of the May 28 Lok Sabha bypoll in Kairana, authorities have tightened security and are taking other steps to ensure a fair election, a police official has said.

The district authorities have divided the Uttar Pradesh constituency into 14 zones and 143 sectors, the official said.

He said 51 companies of central paramilitary forces would be deployed for the poll.

Out of these, 26 would be stationed in Shamli district and 25 in Saharanpur district, the official said.

The Kairana Lok Sabha seat comprises five assembly segments: Nakur, Gangoh, Kairana, Thana Bhawan and Shamli.

The official said state boundaries touching Kairana would also be sealed ahead of the poll.

The Lok Sabha constituency fell vacant after the death of BJP MP Hukum Singh, whose daughter Mriganka Singh is now the party's candidate.

She is fighting Rashtriya Lok Dal's Tabassum Hasan, who is supported by the Congress, the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party.

A bypoll will also be held for the Noorpur assembly constituency in the state on the same day.

