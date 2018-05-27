19 CRPF troopers injured in Srinagar accident

By IANS

SRINAGAR: Nineteen Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) troopers were injured in a road accident here on Sunday, police said.

The accident occurred after a CRPF vehicle went out of the driver's control in the city's Bemina area and turned turtle.

One critically injured trooper is being airlifted to Delhi even as a controversy of sorts began over the circumstances those led to the accident.

CRPF inspector general (IG), Ravideep Sahi said the vehicle had turned turtle after it was attacked by two stone pelters and the driver of the vehicle would have over-run the two pelters had he not swirled the vehicle towards one side that caused the accident.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Srinagar, Ismail Imtiyaz Parray said the CCTV footage recorded at the site of the accident does not confirm any stone pelting when the accident occurred in the area.