BJP calls Rahul Gandhi 'failed dynast'; cites political drubbing under his leadership

The BJP today mocked Rahul Gandhi for his report card on the Modi government's performance by citing the Congress' electoral defeats under his leadership.

Published: 27th May 2018 02:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2018 02:52 PM

Congress President Rahul Gandhi (File | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The BJP today mocked Rahul Gandhi for his report card on the Modi government's performance by citing the Congress' electoral defeats under his leadership and calling him a "failed dynast".

"Dear Rahul Gandhi, we do not know how many times irony dies when a failed dynast like you give marks to a performing government. Here is a compilation of all the glories you have brought to your party," the BJP said in a tweet.

It also tagged a visual recording of the poll losses of the Congress since Gandhi was elevated as party vice president in 2013 followed by his appointment as the party president last year.

The ruling party said the Congress has lost as many as 24 elections since then.

On the central government's fourth anniversary yesterday, Gandhi in a mock "report card" had ridiculed its performance, giving it 'F' in agriculture, foreign policy, fuel prices and job creation and 'A+' in slogan creation and self promotion.

