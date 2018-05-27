Catalyst of development, PM Narendra Modi says 'sense of adventure' vital for progress

By UNI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated the all-women INSV Tarini for their successful 254-day global voyage and said development in effect can be born only from the seed of adventure.

Addressing his monthly radio programme Mann-Ki-Baat on All India Radio, Mr Modi said "Vikas adventure ke kokh mein hi paida hota hae (Development can come only from the seed of adventure)".

"A sense of adventure inspires people to do great things.

In the recent weeks, several people scaled Everest and made us proud," said Mr Modi, who has often tried to play a catalyst of development.

The Prime Minister also lauded five tribal students from Chandrapur, Maharashtra- Ajeet, Deeya Bajaj, Sangeeta Bahl and a BSF contingent for scaling Mt Everest.

"The BSF contingent also brought back dirt that had accumulated in the mountains," the Prime Minister said.