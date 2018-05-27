CBSE Class 12 results: Chennai region at No. 2

By Express News Service

CHENNAI/NEW DELHI: Chennai region has secured second place in the Class 12 Board examinations of Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE), results of which were declared on Saturday. The region scored a pass percentage of 93.87 per cent, an improvement of 1.27 per cent compared to last year.

The Chennai region comprises Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Goa, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Daman and Diu. This year, the pass percentage in the country was 83.01 from 82.02 last year. Trivandrum recorded the highest pass percentage of 97.32 per cent. Chennai stood second, followed by Delhi at 89 per cent. Girls beat boys with a pass percentage of 88.31 per cent over 78.99 per cent respectively.

Kendriya Vidyalayas gave the best results among the different categories of schools affiliated to the CBSE with a pass percentage of 97.78, as opposed to 95.86 last year. On the other hand, private schools had the lowest pass percentage with 82.50 per cent.

As many as 110 cases of students resorting to unfair means were reported during, the CBSE said. Last year, the number stood at 119. Guwahati saw the maximum number of such cases at 32, an increase from last year’s 27. It was followed by the national capital that saw 19 such cases. Thiruvananthapuram saw only one such case.

“The CBSE has also set up special counselling facility for dealing with post-result anxiety. There are 69 counsellors, principals and special educators, who will be assisting the caller,” said Rama Sharma, senior public relations officer, CBSE. The helpline will be functional from 8 AM to 10 PM on all days till June 9.

UP girl tops with 499 marks

Meghna Shrivastava of Step by Step School, Noida in Uttar Pradesh topped the Class 12 CBSE exams with a 499 marks out of 500. Anuoushka Chandra from SAJ School, Ghaziabad, came second with 498 marks. Seven are tied at third rank with 497 marks each.