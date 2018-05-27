Clash between two communities in Gujarat; 2 cops injured, vehicles damaged

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Two policemen and some locals were injured when members of two communities clashed in Gujarat's Porbandar district following an alleged incident of eve-teasing, police said today.

The clash took place in the Kirti Mandir area late last night, located at a distance of about 400 km from here, after which the police lobbed teargas shells to control the mob, Porbandar Superintendent of Police (SP) Shobha Bhutada said.

The clash was triggered after some members from a community accused a man from another community of harassing a woman passing by, she said, adding that the police were yet to verify the claim.

"A large mob, comprising members of both the communities, gathered and started hurling stones at each other, in which two police jawans sustained injuries and were taken to hospital.

Some members of the public also sustained minor injuries," the SP said.

The minor altercation soon took serious turns and police vehicles were also damaged, she added.

Heavy security was deployed in the area and the police had to lob 21 teargas shells to bring the situation under control, the SP said.

"We have rounded up some persons and a probe is on," she said, adding that the situation was now under control.

An FIR was lodged under relevant sections of the IPC, including 143 (unlawful assembly), 146 (rioting), 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) and 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), and under the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, the SP said.