EC found Doordarshan’s spot too costly for documentary

Sana Shakil By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The following year, the EC decided that instead of producing a documentary, Doordarshan should be approached for producing a spot of about two minutes duration.

A “proper media plan” in this regard was obtained from DD, but the EC found it to be “too costly,” sources said.

There was a U-turn following the DD proposal. At a meeting on January 30 this year, the EC decided to go back to the plan of making a short film of about 5-7 minutes in Hindi and English.

It was decided that a plan will be made for telecasting and displaying/uploading the film on social media.

“Though the organisation comes under the MHA, it is a self-reliant one. That is why the film has been stuck for so long,” a government official said.